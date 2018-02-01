UPDATE: Communist consultant in peace talks with govt arrested in Quezon City

A CONSULTANT of the National Democratic Front (NDF) in the scuttled peace talks with the government has been arrested in Quezon City, according to a radio report.

Rafael Baylosis and a certain Guillermo Guerrero were arrested by combined elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) along Aurora Boulevard on Wednesday night, the report said on Thursday.

It came about two months after President Rodrigo Duterte ended the talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), through its political arm, the National Democratic Front (NDF), and ordered the arrest of its leaders and all participating consultants who were released from detention temporarily.

Based on the PNP report, Baylosis and Roque were arrested along Aurora Boulevard corner Katipunan Ave. at 3:45 p.m.

The report said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) received an intelligence information on January 30 that two suspicious looking armed individuals were sighted at the boundary of Manila and Quezon City, prompting the unit to conduct casing and surveillance in the area.

Seized were two caliber .45 pistols, 14 ammunitions, two pieces of magazines, cellphones, and assorted documents.

Baylosis and Guerrero are now under the custody of the CIDG at its headquarters in Camp Crame.

Baylosis is facing murder charges for the massacre in Inopacan, Leyte and was freed to participate in the peace talks.

However, Duterte scrapped the negotiations on November 2017 after Sison called on the NPA to continue its attacks on government troops despite an agreed ceasefire and promptly tagged the NDF, CPP, and NPA as terrorist groups.

Other high-profile NDF consultants who were released from detention by the government to participate in the talks were Benito and Wilma Tiamzon. Both remain at large. ROY NARRA