UPDATE: Court orders arrest of Honasan over P30-M ‘pork’ case

THE Sandiganbayan’s Second Division has ordered the arrest of Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd and several others over graft charges filed by the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the alleged misuse of his P30 million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel in 2012.

Also ordered arrested were:

* then-political affairs chief and project coordinator Michael Benjamin;

* Giovanni Manuel Gaerlan and Salvador Gaerlan who were then-officers of Focus on Development Goals Foundation, Inc.;

* and then-National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) executives, namely: former secretary Mehol Sadain, former Acting Chief Accountant Fedelina Aldanese, then-Director III Galay Makalinggan, then-Acting Chief Aurora Aragon-Mabang, and then-Cashier Olga Galido.

Sadain, Aldanese, Mabang, and Galido have posted bail. Honasan, Benjamin, Makalinggan, Giovanni Manuel Gaerlan, and Salvador Gaerlan have not.