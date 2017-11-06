UPDATE: Daughter of ‘drug queen’ nabbed in raid near Palace; P10-M ‘shabu’ seized

ANTI-narcotics agents arrested a suspect and seized P10 million worth of “shabu” in her possession following a raid in her apartment, near Malacanang, on Monday, according to Director General Aaron N. Aquino of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The suspect was identified as one Diane Uy who lived on the third floor of a residential building a few meters away from the Palace’s Solano gate.

In a phone patch interview, Aquino said Uy was the daughter of alleged drug queen, Yu yuk Lai, who has been detained at the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City for more than a decade after she was found guilty of selling illegal drugs and sentenced to reclusion perpetua.

Aquino said the raid on the young Uy’s unit came after PDEA agents swooped down on the CIW earlier on Monday and seized P1 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) from Yu.

The Uys are suspected of selling illegal drugs at the CIW, Aquino said.

Aquino said that Uy denied the allegations and accused authorities of planting evidence.

Aquino refuted Uy’s claims and said that she even offered P5 million in exchange for dropping the case against her.

“Hindi kami nagpa-planta. (We do not plant drugs),” Aquino said as he reiterated that it was never PDEA’s habit to plant illegal drugs into suspects’ properties. ROSVEL DIAZ