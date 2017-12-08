Friday, December 8, 2017
    UPDATE: De Lima arraignment deferred as prosecution revises illegal drug trading raps

    THE arraignment of Senator Leila de Lima for illegal drug trading before a local court on Friday was deferred after the prosecution filed a motion to amend the charge against her, according to a radio report.

    Quoting state prosecutors, the report said the case against de Lima would be revised to conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading.

    The defense asked for 15 days to respond to the motion and the prosecution, another 15 days to answer the comment.

    Presiding Judge Patria Manalastas-De Leon did not set any new date for the arraignment. MIA MACATIAG


     

     

