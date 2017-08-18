UPDATE: Diokno: Govt underspending down to P6B in first half

GOVERNMENT underspending was just P6 billion in the first half of 2017, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said, a result of an expansionary fiscal policy aimed at accelerating Philippine ecoonomic growth.

“For the first half of 2017, spending is almost on the top vis-a-vis the programmed spending. We only underspent by P6 billion for the first half of 2017,” Diokno said at The Manila Times 6th Business Forum at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City.

Diokno compared this to the underspending of P302 billion in 2014, P328 billion in 2015 and P96.3 billion in 2016.

The Duterte administration’s “Build, Build, Build” program was the subject of Friday’s forum, which carried the theme “Philippines 2021: Toward the Golden Age of Infrastructure. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO