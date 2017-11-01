UPDATE: Duterte meets Emperor Akihito; Fukuda honored

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte met Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon, footage released by Malacanang showed.



It was the first meeting between Duterte and Emperor Akihito. The President was with common law wife Honeylet Avanceña.

The Philippine President was scheduled to meet the Emperor and the Empress when Duterte visited Japan in October 2016, but it was cancelled due to the untimely death of Emperor Akihito’s uncle, Prince Mikasa.

A second meeting was set in June but did not push through because of the outbreak of the war in Marawi City in Mindanao on May 23.



“The President personally extended his appreciation and gratitude for the kindness and compassion of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko when Their Majesties visited the Philippines last year during the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Philippine-Japan diplomatic relations,” a statement from the Presidential Communications and Operations Office (PCOO) said.

Prior to the meeting with the Japanese Royal Couple, President Duterte met with the descendants of former Prime Minister of Japan Takeo Fukuda to whom the Gawad Sikatuna with the Rank of Raja (Grand Collar) was posthumously conferred.

The Order of Sikatuna is conferred on diplomats, officials and nationals of foreign states who have rendered exceptional and meritorious service in fostering, developing, and strengthening relations between the Philippines and their respective countries.



Fukuda was cited for his significant role in ushering an era of cooperation, peaceful relations, trust and friendship between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) through the Fukuda Doctrine made on August 18, 1977 when Fukuda visited Manila.



“[This citation of Sikatuna is] for his unequalled leadership in shaping and guiding Japan’s relations with the nations of Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, such that Japan has become one of the staunchest supporters of Asean centrality and unity, regional stability, connectivity and overall development,” the PCOO statement said.



Asean is composed of the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia.



Duterte also had a brief chat with the descendants of Fukuda following the conferment and received a courtesy call from former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party Policy Research Council.

President Duterte is expected to return to the Philippines Tuesday night.







