UPDATE: Duterte orders termination of Miascor contract after luggage theft incident

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the termination of the contract of aviation service provider MIASCOR following a luggage theft incident at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga.

Duterte issued the directive during his meeting with Clark International Airport Corp. Acting President Alexander Cauguiran, airport and transport officials and victim Jovinal dela Cruz in Malacañang on Thursday.

“Itong nangyari kahapon, I would demand that there will be justice instantly. Kung sino ‘yung provider, service provider diyan, you terminate the contract and look for another one,” Duterte said.

(This was what happened yesterday . . . whoever the provider is, the service provider . . .)

“And so for the other airports in the country, I do not want it repeated ever again. Bahala na ‘yung sabihin na nag-import kayo ng tractor diyan o… I could even just look the other way around,” he added.

De la Cruz uploaded a video on Facebook on Wednesday where he expressed his dismay after he discovered his luggage and boxes were pilfered.

Six employees of Miascor firm assigned at the Clark International Airport were terminated and were facing administrative charges because of the incident.