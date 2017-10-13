UPDATE: Duterte still most trusted PH official- Pulse Asia

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte remained the most trusted government official in the country despite criticisms to his war on drugs and allegations he misdeclared his wealth, according to the latest survey by pollster Pulse Asia.

The survey from September 24 to 30, showed that Duterte’s 80-percent trust and approval ratings were higher compared to other incumbent Philippine officials although they were down by one and two percentage points respectively.

Duterte’s approval rating is highest among the poorest Filipinos, with Class E rating at 86 percent, Class D at 79 percent, and Class ABC at 75 percent.

The President also got an 85 percent trust rating among Class E; 80 percent among Class D; and 74 percent among Class ABC.

Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella, in a press conference on Friday, said the latest survey results showed that the people still supported the President’s vision for the Philippines “despite the multi-faceted political noise.”

He also noted that the survey was conducted “at the height of the demolition job against the President even implicating some members of the President’s family.”

“We hope these survey results inspire us in the government that despite odds and challenges we continue to provide a comfortable life for all Filipinos in an environment free from illegal drugs and criminality,” Abella said.

“This is the way we return the overwhelming confidence and trust bestowed by our people in the President,” the Palace official added.

During and before the Pulse survey period, major news included the Senate investigation into the shipment of P6.4 billion worth of shabu, where the President’s son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, and his son-in-law, Manases Carpio, have been linked. Both appeared before the senators and denied the allegation.

Another was the “revelation” of Duterte that Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th had a secret bank account in Singapore, which the senator disproved. The President later admitted that he just “invented” the bank account numbers that he had announced in public supposedly to “bait” his critic.

The deaths of teens Kian de los Santos, Karl Arnaiz, and Reynaldo de Guzman also dominated the headlines in August and early September, fanning public outrage and criticism of Duterte’s war on drugs.

Meanwhile, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo obtained 57 percent approval and 55 percent trust ratings.

The pollster said Robredo also enjoyed high approval and trust ratings except in Metro Manila (49 percent and 47 percent, respectively) and the best-off Class ABC (48 percent and 45 percent, respectively).

Robredo also tallied a 13-point drop in her trust score in Luzon areas outside the capital, at 53 percent from 66 percent in June, Pulse Asia said.

“During the period June to September 2017, the performance and trust ratings of President Duterte and Vice-President Robredo remain virtually constant,” the pollster said.

“This observation holds true for the national ratings of both officials as well as those recorded in the different areas and classes. The only exception is the 13-percentage point drop in the trust rating of Vice-President Robredo in the rest of Luzon,” it added.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno meanwhile experienced “marked movements” in their own ratings, Pulse Asia said.

Pimentel posted a 55-percent approval and 52-percent trust score while Alvarez received a 47-percent approval and 49-percent trust rating.

Pimentel’s national approval score was seven percentage points lower than the 62 percent he logged in June, the survey showed.

As for Alvarez, his trust and approval scores were both 10 points lower than the 41 percent and 43 percent he got in June, respectively.

The Chief Justice, meanwhile, scored 43 percent in approval and 44 percent in trust ratings.

Sereno’s overall trust ratings were down 13 percentage points from 48 percent in June, while her trust rating dipped 12 percentage points from 43 percent in the same month.

The survey was conducted via face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults 18 years old and above, Pulse Asia said. The margin of error for national results is at ±3 percent, while it is at ±6 percent for the subnational results.

The Pulse Asia Survey was in contrast to the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey that showed a huge drop in the President’s trust and approval ratings in the same period.

The SWS survey said net public satisfaction with Duterte plunged 18 points to +48 from +66 in June while his net trust rating fell 15 points to +60 from +75.

The poll tallied the biggest satisfaction rating decline among poorest in Class E, who are mostly the victims of his crackdown against illegal drugs.