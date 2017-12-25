UPDATE: ‘Events tied to failed first marriage’ forced Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte to resign

Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte announced his resignation from his position on Monday, Christmas Day because of “unfortunate events closely tied to his failed first marriage.”

“There are recent unfortunate events in my life that are closely tied to my failed first marriage,” the vice mayor said in a speech he read as he presided at a special session of the city council.

“These, among others, include the maligning of my reputation in the recent name dropping incident in the Bureau of Customs (BOC) smuggling case and the very public squabble with my daughter.”

Duterte said he has taken responsibility for all his actions, based on his decision to “marry at a very young age”.

The oldest of Duterte’s children said that one lesson he learned from his parents was the value of delicadeza or shame.

“When I was growing up, my parents never failed to remind me of the value of the time honored principle of delicadeza,” he said. “And this is one of those instances in my life that I need to protect my honor and that of my children.”

The outgoing vice mayor thanked his fellow Dabaweños for their support during his time in office.

At the same time, Duterte expressed his sympathies to the victims of Tropical Storm “Vinta.”

“It is a difficult Christmas Day for many Dabaweños, including myself,” he said. “But we are strong and resilient and we shall move forward.”

Paolo Duterte had been vice mayor of Davao City since June 30, 2013, when he served under his father, then Davao City mayor and now President Duterte, and his sister, incumbent Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Last August, Paolo Duterte was linked to the P6.4 billion shipment of “shabu” from China after self-confessed Customs fixer Mark Taguba testified during a committee hearing at the House of Representatives that the vice mayor was being “name-dropped” by the so-called Davao Group.

The group, Taguba claimed, collected bribes in exchange for the facilitation of shipments out of Customs without being alerted or inspected.

On Friday, the vice mayor had a public spat with his teenage daughter, Isabelle, on social media over a pre-debut photo shoot at Malacañang Palace.

Paolo Duterte was married to Lovelie Sangkola with whom he has three children – Omar, Rigo and Isabelle. ARIC JOHN SY CUA