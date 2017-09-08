UPDATE: Ex-Customs commissioner Faeldon ready to go to jail

FORMER Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon stood pat on his decision not to attend the Senate inquiry on corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) but said that he was ready to go to jail.

”I am ready to turn myself in. I am willing to go to jail after the Senate cited me in contempt,” said Faeldon in a televised press conference on Friday.

Faeldon issued the statement after the Senate security, led by Sergeant-at-Arms Jose Balajadia, arrived at his home in Taytay, Rizal supposedly to serve an arrest order that was signed by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Thursday night.