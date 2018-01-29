UPDATE: Ex-Palawan gov Joel Reyes surrenders, to be committed to Taguig jail

FORMER Palawan Governor Joel Reyes will be committed to the Quezon City Jail Annex, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Compound in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City after he surrendered on Monday.

Reyes gave himself up to authorities on the same day that the Sandiganbayan Third Division revoked his bail and ordered his arrest.

“Nagpapakita po ako ng pag-respeto sa desisyon ng korte. Haharapin po namin kung ano po ‘yung mga kinakailangang harapin…,” Reyes told reporters in interview at the Sandiganbayan.

(I am showing respect for the court’s decision. I will face whatever I need to face…)

“Siyempre after an absence of so many years, it’s a ‘getting to know you’ again. Tapos bigla akong mawawala so medyo siyempre masakit din sa kanila. ‘Yung pagsama nila sa akin siguro pagbibigay ng moral support sa akin na sabi nila ‘Papa lakasan mo ang loob mo kaya natin iyan,'” Reyes told reporters in the same interview.

(Of course, after being absent for so many years, ‘it’s a getting to know you again. And then I will suddenly disappear again so it’s quite painful for them. Their presence here is their way of giving moral support to me. They told me, ‘Papa, be strong, We can do this.’)

According to Sandiganbayan Third Division Clerk of Court Dennis Pulma, “the court issued this resolution January 29 committing the person of [former]Governor Joel Reyes to the” said Quezon City jail annex.

The court granted the prosecution’s plea to cancel Reyes’ bail and for his immediate commitment to prison “in view of his conviction” of graft in connection with the renewal of a firm’s small scale mining permit (SSMP) in 2006.

“Consequently, the grant of bail to accused Joel T. Reyes is hereby revoked,” the anti-graft court said in a resolution dated January 17. It then ordered his arrest on Monday.