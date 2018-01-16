UPDATE:  Faeldon back in Senate after taking oath as deputy civil defense administrator

RESIGNED Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon took his oath on Tuesday as deputy administrator for operations of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

In a statement from the OCD, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana administered the oath to Faeldon at the Department of National Defense (DND) office in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

The ceremony was also witnessed by OCD officials, among them administrator Ricardo Jalad and deputy administrator for administration Kristoffer James Purisima.

Purisima said it was “high time” for the OCD deputy for operations post to be occupied “given that operations services are vital especially on the ongoing disaster operations for prevailing weather disturbances and Mayon Volcano.”

Faeldon returned to the Senate shortly past 10 a.m. after taking his oath administered by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Faeldon was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte to OCD on December 22.

He was granted furlough by the Senate to visit his partner who gave birth to their child.

Faeldon has been under Senate custody since September after he was cited in contempt by Sen. Richard Gordon for refusing to attend the Blue Ribbon committee investigation into the entry of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” in the country from China.

Faeldon was the commissioner of the BOC when the illegal drugs were smuggled into the country. He resigned after amid allegations of corruption. DEMPSEY REYES, JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA