UPDATE: Faeldon turns tables on Lacson, accuses son of being ‘smuggler’

CUSTOMS Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon claimed on Thursday that Senator Panfilo Lacson’s son and namesake was the “smuggler” at the Bureau of Customs.

In a press conference on Thursday, Faeldon presented documents showing four separate occasions in July when Lacson, Jr. brought in shiploads of undervalued cement with a combined total of P130 million.

Faeldon made his own expose, a day after Sen. Lacson released a “tara” list naming Customs staff and officials allegedly involved in the widespread corruption in the bureau.

In a privilege speech on Wednesday, Lacson said that Faeldon himself received a “welcome gift” of P100 million upon his assumption as Customs chief in July 2016.

Citing documents that his office gathered against Lacson’s son, Faeldon said that the first shipment containing 6,000 metric tons of cement and valued at P34 million came on July 12, 2016.

Faeldon said this was pointed out to him by his staff because “Bonjorno”, the company in charge of the cargo, wanted to pay only 50 percent of the freight cost.

Faeldon said that from the prevailing $16-$20 market rate, the firm wanted to pay only $8.

Faeldon said he found out that “Bonjorno” was listed under the name of Lacson Jr.

He said another shipment with 5,202 metric tons of cement valued at P29.3 million came on July 13 and a third on July 15, with 13,000 metric tons valued at P106 million. A fourth shipment was brought to Legaspi City, with 4,250 metric tons valued at P24 million.

Faeldon said that when he checked on the company profile of “Bonjorno”, he found out that in 2015, the company only had a paid up capital of P20,000.

Faeldon said the fact that he was undervaluating his cargo was a clear case of smuggling.