UPDATE: Faulty electrical wiring caused fire in Caloocan mall, says official

FAULTY electrical wiring caused the fire that destroyed P350,000 worth of property at a mall in Caloocan City on Wednesday, according to a fire official.

Advertisements

Fire Supt. Crisfo Diaz said the fire at the Victory Central Mall started at about 7:30 a.m. and reached first alarm.

It was the mall maintenance staff who first noticed smoke coming out from the Robinsons Supermarket inside the shopping center and called the fire department.

Seven fire trucks from the government and 25 more volunteers responded. The fire was placed under control at 10:18 a.m.

Only the grocery warehouse was affected.

The fire destroyed P250,000 worth of stocks and P100,000 in structure.

No casualties were reported.

This is the third time that fire hit the mall. The first was on March 2012; the second was on May 2015. MARTINA JAUIN MENDOZA