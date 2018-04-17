UPDATE: Filipino journalist among 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners for Duterte drug war report

A FILIPINO journalist was among those who won this year’s prestigious Pulitzer Prize for “relentless reporting” on President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-illegal drugs war.

Manuel “Manny” Mogato, colleagues Clare Baldwin and Andrew R.C. Marshall from international news agency Reuters were cited for their “relentless reporting that exposed the brutal killing campaign behind Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.”

The three were behind Reuters’ winning work, a series called “Duterte’s War”, which looks into the “bloody drug crackdown in the Philippines.”

Mogato is Reuters’ political and general news correspondent in Manila while Baldwin is the international news agency’s special correspondent, who has investigated the Philippine “drug war” since June 2016.

Meanwhile, Marshall, who also won in the same Pulitzer Prize category in 2014, is Reuters’ Southeast Asia special correspondent.

The list of winners for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize was released on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

The Pulitzers, the most prestigious honors in American journalism, have been awarded since 1917.

The Philippines’ “drug war” began in 2016, shortly after Duterte assumed office.

According to government authorities, more than 4,000 suspects were killed in anti-drug operations since the start of the drug campaign in July 2016.

Local and international human rights groups said Duterte in his public pronouncements ordered or encouraged policemen to kill those involved in the drug trade. They said this resulted in more than 13,000 extrajudicial killings in the drug war.

Malacañang has said that there were no state-sponsored killings and tjat these were committed to investigate officers who violate and abuse their authority. AFP

AFP/CC