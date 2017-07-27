PARTS of Metro Manila were submerged in floodwaters on Thursday amid heavy rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by tropical storm “Gorio”.

An alert by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) as of 12:30 p.m. identified the flooded areas in:

* Quirino Roxas Boulevard along Taft Avenue, Quezon City A Bonifacio C3, A Bonifacio 11th Avenue, Edsa Aurora tunnel, which are gutter-deep; Quezon Avenue Biak na Bato east bound, tire-deep. These roads are still passable to all types of vehicles;

* G. Araneta/Victory Avenue both lanes, knee-deep; Quezon Avenue Biak na Bato west bound, half tire deep. These roads are not passable to light vehicles;

* Above gutter deep flood on R.Papa both lanes; knee-deep floods on A. Bonifacio beside St. Joseph Church. These roads are not passable to light vehicles;

* Balintawak cloverleaf right most lane ramp going to Edsa, knee-deep and not passable to light vehicles.

* Makati City, gutter-level floods on De la Rosa, Pasong Tamo and Fernando Street in Barangay Pio del Pilar; two feet of flood on Taylor Street; two to three inches of floods on Victor Street in Barangay San Antonio at Lumbayao corner Camachille and on Sampaloc corner Estrella Street.

The MMDA also said that water level in the Marikina River has reached 14 meters, one meter away from reaching the first alarm. Four out of eight floodgates have been opened.

”Gorio” (international codename: Noru) enhanced the southwest monsoon affecting Luzon and Western Visayas, triggering flashfloods and landslides and prompting affected cities and municipalities to suspend classes on Thursday. PNA



