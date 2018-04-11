UPDATE: Former police officer linked to release of illegal Chinese workers surrenders

A FORMER police officer linked to a P50-million bribery scandal involving the release of more than 1,000 illegal Chinese workers surrendered to incoming Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde, a day after the Sandiganbayan ordered his arrest for plunder.

Wenceslao “Wally” Sombero Jr., the alleged middleman used by gaming tycoon Jack Lam in bribing immigration officers to release 1,316 illegal Chinese workers, was presented at a press conference in Camp Crame on Wednesday morning before being brought to Sandiganbayan.

Albayalde said Sombero surrendered through two senior police officers who were not identified. He said that these two police officers used to work with the suspect when he was still a police officer.

He added that Sombero was brought to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) upon his surrender. He was supposed to be presented to outgoing PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” De la Rosa but he was out of town.

Sombero said he surrendered to Albayalde because he felt safe.

“With General Albayalde and [Roel] Obusan of CIDG, I feel safe since I’m formerly assigned to CIDG,” he said.

Sombero’s lawyer Jesse Laneta said his client surrendered in Camp Crame because “there is nothing more natural than just to come home to Crame.”

Obusan said that Sombero would not receive any special treatment and would be treated as a “normal criminal”.

Sombero was ordered detained by the Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division for the non-bailable offense of plunder.

Along with Sombero, the Sandiganbayan also ordered the detention of resigned Immigration deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles.

The two were brought to Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Argosino and Robles allegedly demanded a P50-million payoff from Lam on Nov. 27, 2016 to free 1,316 Chinese workers without proper visas in Lam’s casino at Clark, Pampanga.

The Senate blue ribbon committee investigated the bribery scandal in January 2017.

He was brought to Sandiganbayan after the press conference.