UPDATE: Girlfriend’s mobile phone leads cops to Grab driver’s killer

THE suspect in the killing of a driver of a transport network company (TNC) surrendered to authorities after his girlfriend and live-in partner provided police with evidence, which placed him at the scene of the crime, an official said on Wednesday.

At the same time, authorities recovered Maquidato’s car in Tarlac City on Tuesday night, police said.

Reading from a report furnished by Pasay police, Director General Oscar Albayalde of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said Narc “Niko” Tulod Delemios’ live-in partner, Giselle Capati, went to authorities “to cooperate.”

Capati, 23, said that Delemios used her mobile phone to book a ride with Grab at 7 p.m. on October 26, according to Albayalde at a press briefing in Camp Crame. He added that despite Capati’s cooperation, she was still under investigation.

“He [Delemios] used the Facebook account of his girlfriend and then he booked a Grab ride,” Albayade said.

It was Grab driver, Gerardo Maquidato, Jr., who responded to the booking and was found dead an hour later on Bonanza Street in Pasay. He was shot in the head.

Delemios, who is now under the custody of Pasay police, was presented in the same press conference.

“Actually the [suspect]already gave surrender fillers through his mother-in-law in Tarlac,” Criminal and Investigation Detection Group (CIDG) Director Roel Obusan said.

Asked as to his motive for killing Maquidato, Delemios said: “Pera lang ang habol ko sa kanya. Pero nag-insist siya. Lumaban siya. Kaya ko po nagawa yung krimen, (Money is all I wanted from him. But he insisted. He fought back. That’s why I committed the crime.)”

Albayalde confirmed Delemios’ statement. “The initial finding was a hold-up. He wanted to rob the driver. There was a scuffle that led to the victim being killed.”

Albayalde said that prior to killing Maquidato, Delemios was facing arrest for the murder of one Gino Balbuena, 19, in Baclaran, after a fight over a basketball game in 2015.

“Based on the verification made by the Pasay police and [Criminal Investigation and Detection Group] CIDG, there was already a standing warrant of arrest against him,” Albayalde said.

Maquidato, whom Grab Philippines recognized as its “best driver partner”, went viral on social media for giving a sick person a free ride to a hospital. ROSVEL DIAZ