UPDATE: Govt ‘on track’ to complete infrastructure projects under ‘Build, Build, Build’–Diokno

BUDGET Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the Duterte administration was “on track” to complete the infrastructure projects under the “Build, Build, Build” program.

Diokno gave the assurance at The Manila Times 6th Business Forum on “Philippines 2021: Steering Toward the Golden Age of Infrastructure” at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City on Friday.

“Our plan is to complete the flagship projects before the end of the term of the Duterte administration except the subway, because it would take 10 years to be completed,” he said.

Diokno is referring to the Mega Manila Subway, a 25-kilometer underground mass transportation system connecting major business districts and government centers. It is expected to serve around 370,000 passengers per day in its opening year.

“Maybe if it will have 10 stations, we can finish five. But definitely we cannot compete it,” he added.

Besides the subway project, there are 74 flagship projects under the “Build, Build, Build” strategy, which is backed by a budget that could reach P9 trillion over the duration of the Duterte administration’s term of office.

These projects seek to build modern systems of transport such as roads and bridges, as well as flood control, airports, mass transit, railways, seaports, communication and information, and new cities. At the same time, it also aims to create jobs and unlock growth across the archipelago.

Out of the total of 75 flagship projects, 18 have been approved by the NEDA Board since the start of the Duterte administration, valued at P462.74 billion. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO