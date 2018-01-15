UPDATE: Higher Education chief Licuanan resigns

COMMISSION on Higher Education chairperson Patricia Licuanan announced her resignation after a flag-raising ceremony at the agency on Monday morning.

Licuanan’s resignation six months before her retirement came amid allegations of excessive foreign travel. Licuanan’s term ends officially in July.

“Over the weekend I received a call from Executive Secretary [Salvador] Medialdea asking me to resign as chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education. While my term by law ends in July 2018, I have decided it is time to go,” Licuanan said in a statement.

“It has become obvious that there are persons determined to get me out of CHEd by hurling false and baseless accusations against me in what appears to be a fishing expedition and a well-orchestrated move in media,” Licuanan said.

“I was first accused of excessive travel. When records revealed that I travelled eight times officially in 2017 (with only five of these trips paid for by government), five times in 2016, six times in 2015, two times in 2014, and only three times in 2013, the accusation turned to travel without authority from the Office of the President,” the CHEd chief said.

Licuanan said her office has been provided copies of travel papers authorizing her to meet specific commitments in line with CHEd’s internationalization mandate and allowed her to travel business class to avoid the recurrence of vertigo, and her ability to attend to CHEd work for health reasons was maliciously peddled on social media.

“What I cannot understand is how Rep. Jericho Nograles got hold of my internal travel documents for the past five years. Only a few offices in CHEd had access to these. These are internal documents to support the administrative release of funds and while I sign the internal document for my own travels, my signing is always based on an official travel authority from Malacanang. The question is, who put these together and who offered it to the congressman?” she asked.

Nograles of Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) accused Licuanan earlier this month on Facebook of approving her own foreign trips.

She has since denied those claims, claiming that she sought the approval of Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra before going on eight trips between March and November in 2017, based on documents sent to The Manila Times last January 6.

“I get a travel authority from the Office of the President for all my travel including personal trips,” Licuanan said in a statement on January 6. “This is well documented. I issue travel authorities for all CHED officials but not for myself.”

Prior to her appointment to CHEd, Licuanan was president of Miriam College, according to her profile posted on the Web.

She had advocated for women empowerment in the Philippines, serving as chairperson of the National Commission on the Role of Filipino Women (NCRFW), or at present, the Philippine Commission on Women.

President Benigno Aquino 3rd named Licuanan to head CHEd in 2010 and was serving a second term in 2014. ARIC JOHN SY CUA