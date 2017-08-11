UPDATE: Honasan posts bail in Laguna

BINAN CITY: Senator Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan posted bail before a court here on Friday.

Before this, Honasan appeared voluntarily at the police headquarters at 7 a.m. with his lawyer Dennis Manalo in this city where he was arrested.

He was met by Chief Supt Mao Aplasca, Calabarzon Regional Director; Sr Supt Cecilio Ison, Laguna provincial director; and Supt Elpidio Ramirez, Binan City chief of police.

On Thursday, the Sandiganbayan ordered the senator’s arrest for two counts of graft for the alleged misuse of hie P30 million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel in 2012.

Personnel from PRO4A Crime Laboratory took the senator’s blood pressure, mug shots, fingerprints and buccal swab.

After processing, Honasan’s group went to the office of Judge Teodoro Solis of Binan RTC Branch 25 where he posted P60,000 bail.

Honasan maintained his innocence saying: “All my life I have fought everything I am accused of, and I will continue to do so.”

Citing documents from June 2012, the Ombudsman said Honasan endorsed non-government organization Focus Development Goals Foundation Inc. for the fund release without complying with procurement requirements.

The budget department had released Honasan’s PDAF, with the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) as the implementing agency, for disbursement to the NGO supposedly for livelihood projects for Muslim communities in Metro Manila and Zambales.

Aside from Honasan, the Sandiganbayan also ordered the arrest of his political affairs chief Michael Benjamin; NCMF Secretary Mehol Sadain; NCMF officials Fedelina Aldanese, Galay Makalinggan, Aurora Aragon-Mabang, and Olga Galido; and Focus Development Goals Foundation Inc. officers Giovannie Manuel Gaerlan and Salvador Gaerlan.