A HONG KONG resident was hurt in a gas explosion that happened in a restaurant inside a six-story commercial establishment in Quezon City on Monday, police said.

The victim was identified as Cheung Konkwan, the chef of the Teddyman Restaurant on Z Square on Banawe, corner Del Monte Avenue. He was rushed to St. Luke’s Medical Center for treatment.

Quezon City Police are investigating the incident that happened at about 8:50 a.m. ROY NARRA