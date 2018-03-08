UPDATE: House justice panel finds probable cause to impeach Sereno

THE justice committee of the House of Representatives has found probable cause to impeach Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Voting 38-2 vote, the committee found the evidence presented during the hearings sufficient to try Sereno for corruption, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

The vote came after the panel declassified the discussion on the psychological exam results of Sereno, which transpired during the four-hour executive session last February 28.

It was Reps. Eugene de Vera of ABS party-list and Deputy Speaker Gwen Garcia of Cebu who moved for the finding of probable cause on the impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon.

Only Reps. Arlene Bag-ao of Dinagat Islands and Jose Christopher Belmonte of Quezon City voted “no.”

The House panel, however, has yet to draft the Articles of Impeachment that will be sent to the Senate, which will sit as judges to try the Chief Justice.

Rep. Rey Umali of Oriental Mindoro, House justice panel chairman, said earlier on Thursday that the vote would be on each charge contained in Gadon’s complaint but this did not happen.

The committee is expected to send the Articles of Impeachment to a plenary vote within 10 days and 60 days to decide on whether or not to remove the chief justice from her post.

At least 98 members of the House plenary are needed to impeach Sereno, the second chief justice to be ousted from office if convicted by the Senate after the late Renato Corona in 2012.