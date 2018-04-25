UPDATE: Immigration orders Australian nun to leave PH for violating terms of visa

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has forfeited the missionary visa and alien certificate of alien registration (ACR) of Australian missionary nun Patricia Fox for violating the conditions of her stay in the country.

In a one-page order, the three-man BI board of consumers, headed by Commissioner Jaime Morente, also ordered Fox to leave the country within 30 days from receipt of the order.

Morente said that as a foreigner, Fox is not allowed to engage in partisan political activity, which is expressly provided under the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

“She (Fox) was found to have engaged in activities that are not allowed under the terms and conditions of her visa,” Morente said.

The Immigration chief stressed that Fox’s visa granted her only the privilege to engage in missionary work and not in political activities.

Fox’s missionary visa will expire on September 5.

Despite the forfeiture of her visa, lawyer Antonette Bucasas-Mangrobang, Immigration spokesperson, said that Fox may still enter and leave the country as a tourist.

Mangrobang also said that Fox’s deportation case was still pending before the Immigration Special Prosecutor, as the nun has yet to file her counter-affidavit.

It is only after the parties have been heard, will the case be submitted to the Board of Commissioners for their deliberation on whether or not she would be deported and barred from entering the country in the future, she added.

Under the law, Immigration may issue the summary deportation order (SDO) of Fox should it determine that she violated immigration laws.

The SDO, however, could be appealed before the BI board of commissioners, whose decision could also be reviewed by the Secretary of Justice.

Fox, 71, was apprehended by immigration authorities on April 16 at her Mission House in Quezon City on orders of President Rodrigo Duterte for “attending protest rallies and engaging in political activities.

Fox was released the following day after it was established that she held a valid missionary visa and, thus, was a properly documented alien.

Malacanang presented a photo taken last April 9 showing Fox speaking at a rally organized by the Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and Gabriela party-list in front of the local Coca-Cola factory in Davao City.

Records also show that Fox was taken into custody in 2013 for speaking in a rally in Hacienda Luisita in Tarlac. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL