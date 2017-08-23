UPDATE: Impeachment complaint filed vs Comelec Chairman Bautista

AN impeachment complaint against Commission on Elections Chairman Andres Bautista has been filed at the House of Representatives.

Former Rep. Jacinto “Jing” Paras of Negros Oriental and lawyer Ferdinand Topacio filed the complaint against Bautista for alleged betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

“Bautista culpably violated the Constitution and/or betrayed the public trust when he failed to truthfully, accurately, or completely disclose to the public his statement of assets, liabilities and net worth…,” the complaint alleged.

It also said that “he betrayed the public trust when he neglected his duties and responsibilities as head of agency, particularly in collecting and further processing of personal data, which led to unnecessary exposure of personal and sensitive information of millions of Filipinos, and obstructed justice when he cleared Smartmatic and Comelec IT specialists of any wrongdoing for the so-called script tweak during the consolidation/canvassing of results in the May 2016 election, among others.”

Rep. Abraham Tolentino of Cavite, Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia of Cebu, and Rep. Harry Roque Jr. of Kabayan Party-list endorsed the complaint.

Bautista’s estranged wife, Patricia, claimed that he amassed nearly P1 billion in ill-gotten wealth.