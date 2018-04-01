UPDATE: Kuwait court sentences couple to hang for Filipina’s death–judicial source

KUWAIT CITY — A Kuwaiti court on Sunday sentenced in absentia a Lebanese man and his Syrian wife to death by hanging over the murder of a Filipina maid, a judicial source said.

The court issued the sentence in the first hearing in the case of Joanna Demafelis, the 29-year-old maid whose body was found in a freezer in Kuwait on February 6.

The sentencing can still be appealed if the couple returns to Kuwait, the source told Agence France-Presse on condition of anonymity.

The death of Demafelis, a resident of Iloilo, triggered a diplomatic crisis between Kuwait and the Philippines, prompting Manila to impose a departure ban for its citizens planning to work in the Gulf state.

The Lebanese-Syrian couple was arrested in February in the Syrian capital Damascus following an Interpol manhunt.

Syrian authorities handed the husband, Nader Essam Assaf, over to Lebanese authorities, while his Syrian wife remained in custody in Damascus.

Sought for comment, Charmaine Aviquivil, executive director, Office of Public Diplomacy of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said: “Our embassy in Beirut will have to confirm this.”

An estimated 252,000 Filipinos and Filipinas work in Kuwait and depend on remittances to help their families back home.

Rights groups have raised alarm around the plight of workers in the Gulf and other Arab countries, where migrant labor is regulated under a system known as “kafala”.

The kafala, or sponsorship, system ties migrant workers’ visas to their employers, prohibiting workers from leaving or changing jobs without prior consent. AFP with reports from JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA, ARIC JOHN SY CUA