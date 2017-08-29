UPDATE: LTFRB lifts Uber suspension

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) lifted the suspension of transport network company (TNC) Uber Systems Inc. after paying a P190-million fine and providing financial assistance to its affected drivers.

“Imposing the fine on Uber was a painful decision for us pero ginawa lang namin ang trabaho namin (we’re just doing our job),” said Aileen Lizada, LTFRB board member and spokesman.

She also emphasized that the fine would go to the National Treasury.

“As a regulatory board, it is part of our job. We are just protecting the public because we want you to be safe. We are here for all the general public. Hopefully Uber will learn a lesson from this experience,” she added.

Apart from the fine, Uber provided financial assistance to its drivers amounting to P299.2 million for the 15 days its drivers could not work because of the suspension.

LTFRB suspended Uber on August 14 for violating a July 26 order for the company to stop accrediting new vehicle applications.

Meanwhile, Cat Avelino, Uber head of communications, said commuters may book Uber rides starting 5:00 p.m. today, Tuesday.