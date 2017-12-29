UPDATE: Mandaluyong police chief, 10 others relieved after misencounter

ELEVEN Mandaluyong City policemen, including its chief, were relieved from their posts after a misencounter Thursday night led to the deaths of two civilians and injury to two others.

In a news conference on Friday, Metro Manila Police Director Oscar Albayalde said relieved were:

* Sr. Supt. Moises Villaceran Jr., Mandaluyong City police chief;

* Sr. Insp. Maria Christina Vasquez;

* Police Officer (PO) 1 Alfred Uribe;

* PO2 Nel Lemuel Songala;

* PO1 Jave Arellano;

* PO1 Tito Danao;

* PO1 Mark Castillo;

* PO1 Julius Libuen;

* PO1 Bryan Nicolas;

* PO1 Albert Buwag; and PO1 Kim Rufford Tibunsay.

Ten of Villaceran’s men were involved in the misencounter that killed Jonalyn Ambaan and Jomar Hayawon and injured Eliseo Aluad Jr. and Danilo Santiago.

In an account of the bizaare incident earlier on Friday, Villaceran said Ambaan was shot in the head when she tried to intervene in an argument at a construction site in Barangay Addition Hills on Thursday night.

Also wounded was an unidentified man delivering liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Villaceran said Ambaan was put in a vehicle so that she could be rushed to hospital. Responding village watchmen, however, mistakenly thought that the suspect who shot the victim was in the vehicle and was attempting to get away, resulting in a chase.

The village watchmen claimed that they traded gunshots with the AUV occupants at the corner of Shaw Boulevard and Old Wack-Wack Road, according to Villaceran.

Police from Precinct 1 followed the lead of the village watchmen who were allegedly armed and they shot at the vehicle.

Having been told by the village watchmen that the vehicle carried an armed suspect, responding policemen opened fire, Villaceran said.

Hayawon, who was one of the passengers accompanying Ambaan to the hospital, was also killed in the shooting.

Albayalde said that what added to the confusion was that the companions of Ambaan inside the AUV did not know where the hospital was as they headed in the wrong direction.

“They were shot by the village watchmen and seemingly, [the vehicle]was on its way to a wrong direction. They do not know how to go to the hospital since they were unaware of the direction,” Albayalde told reporters.

Albayalde said those involved in the shooting incident were now in police custody as an investigation was underway.

Villaceran said that the policemen would likely face homicide or murder charges if found responsible guilty, Villaceran said.

Villaceran also said that the village watchmen would undergo paraffin tests and would face similar criminal and administrative charges.