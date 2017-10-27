UPDATE: Maute supporter nabbed in Quezon City

AN alleged supporter of the IS-inspired Maute group was arrested in Quezon City on Friday morning, National Capital Police Regional Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde said.

Advertisements

In a press briefing, Albayalde said Rasdi Malawani, also known as Rasdi Macabangkit/Makabangket, was arrested at his residence in Novaliches.

Albayalde said Malawani, owner of Salaam Bazaar at the Novaliches Plaza Mall, was an alleged front for Ominta Romato Maute, also known as Farhana Maute, the mother of brothers Omar and Abdullah Maute.

Recovered from the suspect were a rifle grenade, and five live ammunitions from a caliber .45.

Malawani was arrested by combined elements from the Quezon City Police District Special Operations Unit, District Intelligence Division, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Naval Intelligence Service Group.