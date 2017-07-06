Ombudsman Merceditas Gutierrez has ordered the filing of a petition before the Sandiganbayan to seek the recovery of the alleged unexplained wealth of former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Alan Purisima and his family.

In a consolidated resolution on July 4 but released to media on Thursday, the Ombudsman ordered that forfeiture proceedings be initiated against Purisima, his wife Ma. Ramona and their four sons after it found that the respondents allegedly accumulated unexplained acquisitions totaling P29,292,459.92.

In addition, the Ombudsman ordered that perjury charges be filed against Purisima for alleged willful and deliberate failure to disclose all of his properties in his Statement of Assets Liabilities and Net Worth from 2006 to 2014.