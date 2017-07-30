CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo “Aldong” Parojinog and six others were killed in a pre-dawn drug raid in his home on Sunday, according to police here.

Also killed were Parojing’s wife, Susan, and son, Reynaldo, Jr.

Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog Eschavez, Parojinog’s daughter, was arrested and was now in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) as authorities began processing the crime scene.

The CIDG in Northern Mindanao implemented six search warrants to the elder Parojinog, to his daughter and son and to Provincial Board Member Ricardo Parojinog, according to an initial report from the Misamis Occidental Provincial Police Office.

The warrant was served at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. While police personnel were serving the warrants to the Parajinogs, they were met with a volley of fire from the family’s security, prompting PNP operatives to retaliate.

The ensuing gunfight resulted in the death of Mayor Parojinog, his wife and son and four others.

Seized from the Parojinog residence and farm were M79 rifles, bundled cash and “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride).