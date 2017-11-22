UPDATE: PH cancels talks with communist rebels

THE Philippine government has formally cancelled the peace talks with communist rebels due to recent attacks perpetrated by its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA).

Secretary Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser on the peace process, in a statement Wednesday said President Rodrigo Duterte “has taken unprecedented steps and has walked the so-called extra mile to bring peace” but added that “the communist party and its armed elements have not shown reciprocity.”

“We are hereby announcing today the cancellation of all planned meetings with the CPP/NPA/NDF in line with President Duterte’s directive that there would be no more talks with them,” Dureza said.

“Recent tragic and violent incidents all over the country committed by the communist rebels left the President with no other choice but to arrive at this decision. We take guidance from the President’s recent announcements and declarations,” he added.

CPP is the Communist Party of the Philippines, the umbrella organization of the NPA and the NDF or the National Democratic Front, which is the political arm of the CPP.