SENATOR Grace Poe said the proposed expanded number coding scheme of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) designed to ease traffic congestion in major roads would need thorough study since it would affect both motorists and commuters.

Poe, head of the Senate Committee on Public Services, said the MMDA must conduct first a series of consultations with the affected sectors to avoid being accused of resorting to knee-jerk reactions to resolve the traffic woes.

“The planned expanded number coding scheme needs serious study and must go through consultations with the affected sectors,” the senator said.

“Is this the most effective solution? Do we really need this? Is there a possibility that this will even worsen the situation instead of offering solution to the problem?” she said.

Poe added: “We understand the great challenge being faced by MMDA to address traffic in Metro Manila. But there is no necessity to become impulsive in finding solutions.”

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim, during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, floated the idea of banning private vehicles from major roads for two days a week to decongest traffic on major roads.

Private cars are currently prohibited from main roads once a week, depending on the last number on their license plates. Lim, however, did not specify whether the MMDA has a target date for the implementation of the expanded coding scheme.

He said part of the traffic problem stemmed from the huge volume of vehicles in the metropolis. Lim noted that 30 percent of all registered vehicles in the country were in Metro Manila. However, he said that the metropolis only has 5 percent of the total roads.