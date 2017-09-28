UPDATE: Police gather evidence in fraternity library but CCTVs not working

MANILA police opened on Thursday the Aegis Juris library to gather “forensic evidence” on the case involving the hazing death of a freshman law student from the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

On entering the premises where Horacio Castillo 3rd was said to have undergone initiation rites, police and Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) discovered that the CCTVs installed in the building were not working.

MPD Homicide Chief Rommel Anicete, said, however, that there were other “forensic evidence” that were obtained for SOCO’s analysis and investigation but did no elaborate.

“SOCO will turn it over to us, as soon as possible,” said Anicete.

Officially known as the Aegis Juris Law Resource Center, the building is a few meters away from the university along Espana, Manila.

Castillo, 22, died from injuries he sustained due to hazing.

Nineteen fraternity members are facing charges of murder, robbery, perjury, and violations of the Anti-Hazing Law.

Two have surrendered – John Paul Solano and Jason Robinos.

Solano, who was detained briefly at the homicide section of the Manila Police District (MPD), was released on Thursday on orders of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

It was Solano and another suspect, Ralph Trangia, who brought Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The young Trangia fled to the US on Sept. 18, escaping an Immigration bulletin order against him and the other fraternity members. ASHLEY JOSE