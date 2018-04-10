UPDATE: Policewoman, 5 kidnappers killed in Laguna clash

SAN PABLO CITY — Five still unidentified kidnappers and a police officer were killed after an encounter in this city on Tuesday morning.

Supt Chitadel Gaoiran, PRO Calabarzon spokesman, said the encounter happened when combined elements of the Quezon Provincial Intelligence Bureau, Anti-Kidnapping Group, Candelaria Police and San Pablo CIty Police conducted follow-up operations on the kidnapping of one Ronaldo Arguelles in Candelaria.

PO1 Ma Zarah Andal was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital while four others were wounded, two of whom were identified as PO1 January Menfroza, PO1 Junjun Villaflor, both in stable condition. All of them were from the Candelaria Police Station.

Arquelles who was also wounded is in serious condition.

The suspects have yet to be identified.

During the pay-off, the operatives chanced upon the vehicle of the suspects prompting them to approach it but was fired upon.

A gunbattle ensued between the operatives and the suspects along Maharlika Highway in Barangay San Nicolas, San Pablo.

The owner of the Isuzu Sportivo, which the suspects boarded, was identified as Lydia Sahagun Averion of Sta. Rosa, Alaminos, Laguna through the registration papers recovered inside the vehicle.

Arguelles was abducted at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, April 9, at Cristina Village in Barangay Mangilag Sur, Candelaria.

The victim was inside his house when the suspects arrived armed with long and short firearms, ordered the victim to drop on the floor and then took his valuables.

The suspects with the victim initially drove away aboard a Honda Civic, bearing plate no.WBN 505, which the victim owns.