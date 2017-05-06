UPDATE: Quiapo blast kills 2, injures 4

TWO explosions rocked Quiapo, Manila on Saturday, killing two persons and injuring 4 others, police said.

The first explosion occurred at about 5:30 p.m., claiming two lives. Four persons near the site suffered minor injuries. The second blast happened three hours later.

The first blast occurred at the corner of Norzagaray and Elizondo Streets.

Members of the Manila Police District’s Explosives and Ordnance Division and Special Weapons Action Team who investigated the incident have yet to determine who was behind the explosion and the motive.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Oscar Albayalde and Manila Police District director Joel Coronel inspected the site of the blast.

Last week, a blast also shook the area as leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nationas met for a summit in Pasay City. That blast injured 14 people.

Police maintained that the explosion was not a terrorism incident, adding that it was caused by a pipe bomb. Kenneth Hernandez