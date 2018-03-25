UPDATE: Rainy Holy Week as LPA intensifies into tropical depression—Pagasa

FILIPINO Catholics can expect rain on Holy Week as the low pressure area (LPA) near Philippine territory has intensified into a tropical depression and will likely enter the country within two days, the state-run weather bureau said on Sunday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in a report at noontime that the center of the tropical depression was 1,740 kilometers (km) east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Norte, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 65 kph. It is moving in the west-northwest direction at 25 kph.

“The tropical depression may likely develop into a typhoon in the coming days and may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday evening or Tuesday morning,” Pagasa’s weather specialist Meno Mendoza told The Manila Times.

He added that although the weather system may intensify into a typhoon, it was not expected to make landfall in any part of the country soon.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the tail-end of a cold front.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers because of localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA