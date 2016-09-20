UPDATE: Saudia plane under threat in NAIA – MIAA

MANILA: The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that Saudia Airlines Flight SV872 is under threat at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)as the MIAA officials and PNP Aviation Security Group (ASG) is now on site.

“20 miles before landing the MIAA esd advise from Manila control tower that Saudia Airlines is under threat. MIAA together with PNP Aviation Security are ground on site with aircraft on standby at designated isolation area,” MIAA Media Affairs Office said, adding that the incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The MIAA Media Affairs Office said that pending the confirmation of advice received, the PNP-ASG and MIAA executives are now on site and will implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) in accordance with the airport emergency plan. PNA

PNA/CC