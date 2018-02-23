(UPDATE) Students stage ‘walkout’ against Charter change, Federalism, in defense of press freedom

STUDENTS nationwide staged a walkout rally on Friday against Charter change, Federalism, tax reform law, jeepney modernization and martial law in Mindanao.

In Metro Manila, about 1,500 students from Ateneo de Manila, De La Salle University, Far Eastern University, National University, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, University of the East, University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas joined the protest and held a program at Morayta at 4 p.m.

The Youth Act Against Tyranny, College Editors Guild of the Philippines, League of Filipino Students, Partylists Anakbayan and Kabataan, PISTON, Haligi ng Batangueñong Anak ng Dagat (HABAGAT), and Samahan Han Gudti Nga Parag-Uma Ha Sinirangan Bisayas (SAGUPA-SB) were also among the organizations that participated in the protest action.

Manila Police said up to 500 students joined the protest although the Kabataan party-list estimated the rallyists to be about 1,000.

“Tayo ang Iskolar ng Bayan, tayo mismo ang magbibigay ang magbibigay ng failing grade sa rehimeng Duterte na walang pagbabago,” said Rejon Modesto, one of the event speakers.

“We dare this delusional dictator to face the wrath of the people and address legitimate people’s concern hurled at him,” said Einstein Recedes, Anakbayan secretary general.

Jeepney drivers, farmers, and fishermen also joined the students in the protest rally that started along Espana Boulevard and ended in Mendiola, near Malacanang, where they held a program that talked about K to 12, press freedom, land reform, the fisheries code, jeepney phaseout, and the Philippine relations with China and the United States before burning an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The rally dispersed peacefully at 7:27 p.m.

On Thursday, UP Diliman Chancellor Michael Tan urged the students to join the protest as part of their education. ALEC NALDO, LANCE LIBRORANIA