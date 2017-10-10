UPDATE: Suspect in death of hazing victim arrives; refuses police invitation

A SUSPECT in the death of hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd arrived on Tuesday from the United States.

Ralph Trangia, a member of the Aegis Juris of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), and his mother were on board Eva Air Flight 271 that landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 at about 11:20 a.m.

Security measures were strictly enforced as personnel from the witness protection program of the Department of Justice (DOJ) met him upon arrival.

Senior Insp. Rommel Anicete, chief of the Homicide Section of the Manila Police District Office, said Trangia was invited to give his testimony but refused to go with them.

“It has no effect on the case we filed,” said Anicete.

Trangia, together with John Paul Solano, is one of the main suspects.

Solano was detained briefly at the Manila Police District (MPD).

Trangia allegedly drove a Strada Mitsubishi pickup that brought Castillo’s body to the Chinese General Hospital on Sept. 17.

Trangia and Solano were among 16 others named as respondents in the killing, and violation of anti-hazing law filed before the DOJ. BENJIE VERGARA