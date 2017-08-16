UPDATE: Taguiwalo fails to get appointment as social welfare chief

THE powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) has rejected the confirmation of Judy Taguiwalo as secretary of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

She was the third appointee of President Rodrigo Duterte who failed to get the CA approval. The first two were former foreign affairs secretary Perfecto Yasay and environment secretary Regina Lopez.

Taguiwalo received her sixth ad interim appointment from the President but had been bypassed twice. Thirteen of the 24-member committee on labor, employment and social welfare of the CA voted to reject Taguiwalo’s appointment on Wednesday.

Minutes before she faced the CA plenary proceedings, Taguiwalo said she deserved to be confirmed “on the basis of competence, integrity and track record of serving the people through programs and projects of the DSWD without any tinge of corruption”.

“But if I will not be confirmed. I’m ready to continue serving the people in other way. Life goes on. There are different arenas in serving the people. I would just like to know the reason why I was not confirmed. I hope the Commission on Appointments would share that with me. I deserve that explanation,” Taguiwalo told reporters.

Seven senators voted in favor of Taguiwalo: Senators Juan Edgardo Angara, Benigno “Bam” Aquino 4th, Loren Legarda, Franklin Drilon, Francis Pangilinan, Ralph Recto, and Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Zubiri stood up to explain his vote in favor of Taguiwalo. “For me it’s been probably it’s the first time for a very long time that the DSWD is headed by a person that was non-partisan, she did not represent a political party or not a politician.”

“The only thing in her heart is to help the poor. I truly believe that she had the formula that could help us get rid of poverty in the countryside. Because of that I vote for her confirmation. So, godspeed, ma’am,” Zubiri said.

Pangilinan said: “We would just like to place on record that on behalf of the LP Senate contingent in the CA composed of Sen. Drilon, Recto, Aquino and this representation, we would like to manifest that all four of us voted in favor of the confirmation of the former secretary of Taguiwalo.”