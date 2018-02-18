UPDATE: UST expels 8 law students over death of hazing victim

THE University of Santo Tomas (UST) expelled eight civil law students allegedly involved in the hazing death of a law freshman last September.

In a statement on Sunday, UST confirmed a report by The Varsitarian, the school’s official publication, earlier in the day that the committee tasked to investigate the death of Castillo found the eight law students guilty of violating the Code of Conduct.

“The University of Santo Tomas confirmed that the Committee tasked to investigate the death of Mr. Horacio Castillo III has issued its first resolution finding eight (8) law students guilty of violating the Code of Conduct and Discipline and imposing the supreme penalty of expulsion,” UST said.

The investigating committee is composed of six UST administrators and a representative from the Central Student Council.

UST said, however, that even after the students have been expelled, it would continue its investigation until all the students involved would be held administratively liable for the death of Castillo.

“The University reiterates its commitment to ferret out the truth, determine liability, and impose the appropriate sanctions,” the school said.

UST’s decision to expel eight students linked to Castillo’s death came five months after the incident and after mother, Carminia, threatened to file a complaint before the Vatican last Friday against the school’s alleged inaction on her son’s case.

Castillo died from injuries he sustained during initiation rites by the Aegis Juris Fraternity last September 17, 2017.

In its own investigation, the Senate has also recommended disbarment of UST Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina, whom it held responsible for the student’s death. ARIC JOHN SY CUA