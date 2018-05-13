Upgraded office spaces needed to lure tenants

Property developers should upgrade their buildings by incorporating technology and design enhancements, as tenants now look for more competitive work spaces, a real estate consultancy company said on Thursday.

In a report discussed in Makati City, Colliers International said it “foresees a market that is due for an upgrade, driven by shifting tenant profiles that cater to the more discerning knowledge process outsourcers (KPOs), multinational companies (MNCs), and traditional occupiers.”

“Given this, naturally, the market moves from basic structures to more spacious, LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified buildings, with more energy-efficient systems, consequently improving the overall experience of employees and visitors alike,” it added.

According to Colliers Senior Research Manager Dinbo Macaranas, upgraded buildings attract high-value tenants.

“Colliers recommends that developers upgrade their buildings [to create]a seamless and efficient overall experience for today’s workforce,” Macaranas said.

“This can be done by incorporating technology and design enhancements in office space, as we see the increasing importance of LEED certified options to attract major tenants,” he added.

While there is an expected vacancy rate increase of 7 percent by end-2018 and 9 percent by end-2020 as a consequence of the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act in January, developers can still be competitive by offering high-quality buildings, according to Macaranas.

“Some may push through with their expansion, [others may not]. Cost is still a factor,” he said, emphasizing that there are other factors besides cost and labor.

Demand for office spaces remains strong in the country, Macaranas said, adding that Colliers had a net take-up of 390,000 square meters in the first quarter of 2018, and is expected to grow up to 6 percent annually in the next three years.

Rents are also forecast to grow by 10 percent per annum across submarkets in the next three years, “due to the continued strong demand and tenants’ preference for newer, higher-quality buildings [that]can command premium rents,” he added.

“Colliers recommends that developers continuously upgrade the offerings in the market to remain competitive, considering the shifting tenant profile,” the company said.

“On the other hand, we suggest that tenants be more discerning in selecting office spaces as vacancy increases and options in the market widens alongside,” it added.

“Today’s labor force is also more discerning in selecting companies to work in, and the type of work spaces would also be key in attracting the right client,” it added.