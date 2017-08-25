UPS now accepts alcohol shipping in PH

LOGISTICS leader UPS said it has expanded alcohol shipping in the Asia Pacific to include the Philippines, where it now accepts shipments of wine, beer and spirits (liquor) to businesses and consumers.

It said UPS Philippines is now among the 10 destinations shipping liquor across the region including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Macau.

In Malaysia, only businesses can import wine and beer.

“The expansion is catering to business to customers [B2C]. Depending on the destination, orders can arrive at a retailer’s storefront or consumer’s home within three to five business days,” Christopher Buono, the new managing director of UPS Philippines, told reporters on Thursday.

“On the B2C market globally, I think that one focus should be here in the Philippines,” Buono said, noting that “2 percent of Filipinos have credit cards and 20 percent have bank accounts. I think that needs to be expanded.”

He believes the B2C market in the country has growth potential given the ability of Filipinos to be able to go online and purchase products that they want.

All alcohol shipments require an adult signature upon delivery to consumers, UPS said.

For his part, Ross McCullough, president for UPS Asia Pacific, said, “Alcohol producers from around the world can take advantage of this significant expansion to gain coveted access to doing business in Asia Pacific, particularly in China, where a fast-growing middle class is driving demand for more expensive and premium goods such as imported alcohol.”

“Alcohol merchants and retailers, operators in the food and beverage sector, and consumers in the region can all benefit from a wider range of brands and price points to choose from, while continuing to receive their orders with the same speed, reliability, and traceability that UPS’s global transportation network provides,” McCullough added.