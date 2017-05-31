Upset mars pre-AIMAG tournament

University of the East (UE) standout Ma. Jeanalane Lopez stunned national player Monica Pineda with a take down victory in their -48kgs kurash clash of the pre-Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games tournament on Thursday at the Harrison Plaza in Manila.

The 18-year old kurash player sent Pineda to the mat in the final two seconds to get the full point and the upset win.

“I am supper happy. All the hard work during the training has paid off,” said Lopez, who was emotional after the win as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 bronze medalist dedicated her sensational win to God, her family and teammate.

“When we were on the mat, I kept my faith and did not lose any hope,” added Lopez, who is looking forward to compete in the AIMAG slated on September 17 to 27 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

“I will continue my training since I want to represent the Philippines in international competitions,” she said.

Marbel Montederamos of Philippine College of Criminology finished third.

Meanwhile, former national judoka Rick Jason Senales of La Salle Judo Association defeated Carl Dave Aseneta of Davao City via penalty after forcing his opponent outside the mat.

“He (Aseneta) is tough. I am still getting back to shape – I came back because this is what I love doing,” said Senales, a two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist.

A national player from 2003 to 2010, Senales gave up judo to pursue a career in engineering.

But the 31-year old licensed engineer wanted to give the sport another try and possibly a stint in the 2020 Olympic Games before officially retiring.

“Why not do the things that you love, when you fail at least you’ve tried. That’s why I’m trying to give myself a chance to qualify and get in to the 2020 Olympics,” said Senales.

UE’s Antonio Miguel Ramos came in at third spot.

Other winners in kurash were Dither Tablan (men’s +100kg), Alfonso Kanindot (men’s -81kg), Lloyd Dennis Catipon (men’s -73kg), Bryn Quillotes (men’s -66kg), Adrian Josef Perillo (men’s -60kg), Melissa Buyco (women’s +78kg), Coleen Pacdesen (women’s -78kg), Bianca Mae Estrella (women’s -70kg), Jenielou Mosqueda (women’s -63kg), Helen Dawa (women’s -57kg), and Claudine Nargatan (women’s -52kg).

“Basically, what these winners need are exposure and support from our government. If one aspect will be set aside, our players will be useless,” said tournament director Luleo Panganiban.

Panganiban, currently the secretary-general of Philippine Judo Federation, said that the national judokas have the potential to excel in kurash provided they will be given proper training.

In Sambo, University of Santo Tomas (UST) athletes dominated the competition by after winning gold medals in several divisions.

The top podium finishers from UST were Mafei Saclangan (-62kg), Sherwin De Rosa (-74kg), Glen Bordonado (-82kg), Mitchel Salcedo (-90kg), George Kim(+100kg), while Catalan MMA’s Roque Mana-Ay of Catalan MMA clinched the gold medal in -68kg class.