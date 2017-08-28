A twin-tower residential enclave perfect for dynamic living

Its design alone speaks volumes. Recipient of the “Highly Commended” distinction for best architectural design at the 2016 Philippines Property Awards, this Megaworld property uplifts the experience of luxury to the extraordinary, fashioned to please those that insist on life’s grand pleasures.

And with its catchphrase “Where privilege is placed above all else,” Uptown Parksuites—the newest addition to the residential cluster of Uptown Bonifacio—holds the distinction as an award-winning home address at Bonifacio Global City that adheres to exclusivity and privacy for its residents amidst the bustling cosmopolitan township vibe.

The connecting twin-tower residential enclave offers modern spaces that cater to highly discriminating residents with its impressive all-glass-and-steel facade soaring above township’s urban landscape, and providing the best view of the megalopolis.

Inspired by the most advanced cities around the world with its unique lifestyle character, this integrated urban township satiates the needs of dynamic living.

29-amenity selection

“Uptown Parksuites offers the most comprehensive list of amenities in any Megaworld development to date,” Megaworld Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Noli Hernandez said, adding that Uptown Bonifacio as a whole also plays host to internationally green office towers, the world-class Uptown Mall and upbeat commercial centers.

Recreational amenities and facilities total 29, including high-ceiling sky lounges on six of the higher residential levels, a four-storey commercial podium and an exclusive amenity deck on the fifth floor—as well as a swimming pool and spa complex, meditation area, reflexology walk, fitness center, outdoor fitness area, game room, dry garden, children’s playground, day care center, picnic and hammock area, business center, reading nook—among many others.

It is likewise easily accessible to an endless pursuit of Megaworld’s signature concept of “Live, Work, Play and Learn”—components of an ideal cosmopolitan epicenter—like the five-level lifestyle Uptown Mall which houses several first time world-class, retail shops of renowned international brands and state-of-the-art cinemas.

Steps away from everything

The residential enclave is right across the biggest superclub in the Philippines, The Palace, which includes The Valkyrie Nightclub and The Palace Pool Club. Beside the biggest superclub is the Uptown Parade, a relaxing alfresco dining destination and home to several high-end restaurants.

A few steps away is the Fort’s institutional zone, where the families of business leaders are perfectly placed beside the country’s most reputable international secondary schools: International School Manila, British School Manila and Manila Japanese School.

Within the confines of the global city, Uptown Parksuites is a handbreadth distance from first-class health care at St. Luke’s Medical Center and several of Manila’s finest lifestyle attractions such as Forbes Town and the Manila Polo Club.

Across the street, some of the modern office towers are also located, which is home to many of the top Business Process and Outsourcing (BPO) and multinational companies.

Just several weeks ago, the Alliance Global Tower opened, which became the headquarters of Alliance Global Group, Inc., the parent company of Megaworld.

10-unit options

Living prestigiously is also about size, not just location. And Uptown Parksuites offers a generous selection of unit sizes and cuts that seek one’s unique taste up to 10-units options. These include one-bedroom units, two-bedroom suites, three-bedroom suites, four-bedroom units, loft type units and a couple of penthouse suites.

The A-1 residential enclave follows low-density floors planning, with average of 22 units on the lower levels and 12 units from the 40th floor and up.

* * *

ABOUT UPTOWN PARKSUITES

Township: Uptown Bonifacio

Address: Bonifacio Drive, Uptown Bonifacio, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City

Date Launched: Tower 1 – July 2013; Tower 2 – November 2014

Turnover Date: Tower 1 – June 2018 + six-month grace period; Tower 2 – September 2018 + six-month grace period

Number of Floors: Tower 1 – 49; Tower 2 – 46

Typical Residential Features: Entrance panel door with viewer; Individual electric and water meter; provision for Fibr-to-the-Home triple play technology per unit; provision for other telephone providers and CATV lines per unit; provision for hot and cold water line per unit; provision for multi-point water heater per unit; kitchen with modular under counter and overhead cabinets; partial glass shower enclosure in toilet and baths; ceramic wood planks for bedrooms; Ceramic tiles for living and dining areas; ceramic tiles for toilet, bath and kitchen area; Individual mailboxes with keys; Individual Condominium Certificate of Title (CCT)