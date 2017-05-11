Uratex switches on 500 kWp solar facility

Foam manufacturer Uratex and solar energy developer PV2 Energie held a ceremonial “switch-on” event on April 25 to mark the completion of the 500-kilowatt peak (kWp) photovoltaic rooftop solar installation at Uratex’s Muntilupa factory.

PV2 Energie is a Germany-based renewable company.

German Ambassador to the Philippines Dr. Gordon Kricke hosted the event.

Under the project, PV2 Energie Philippines installed nearly 2,000 solar panels that will help Uratex to avoid the emission of almost 400 tons of carbon dioxide each year. The system is expected to yield a total output of 668,018 kWh annually at full capacity. The use of solar energy will help Uratex save about 20 percent of its current electricity bill, the company said.

Uratex has several business units engaged in the manufacture of high grade foam, plastic products, and textile, food packaging, and automotive original equipment products.

“Our company has been looking for ways to undertake green initiatives and contribute in mitigating the effects of climate change through our environmental programs,” said William Lee, Executive Vice President of Uratex.

Lee added that the Uratex PV system is one of the largest own-use industrial solar rooftop installations in the country and is one of the pioneering projects of its kind in the City of Muntinlupa.

The mother company of PV2 Energie Philippines, which developed the Uratex project, has undertaken numerous RE projects, mostly solar, in Germany and in the Philippines.

PV2 Energie was one of the first companies to identify the potential of own-use solar rooftop power plants in the Philippines. The company believes that there is a huge potential for the country to maximize the use of solar rooftop technologies.

“Utilizing solar energy, which is practically free and abundant, will not only benefit companies in terms of lowering electricity costs,” PV2 Director Chris Hannen said. “On a larger scale, it will help the Philippines reduce its carbon footprint and effectively address global climate change.”

In the Philippines, PV2 Energie has already installed several solar rooftop projects including those with Bengar Industrial Corporation in Quezon City (100 kWp net metering); Oriental Tin Can & Metal Sheet Manufacturing, also in Quezon City (623 kWp); and Sanitary Care Products Asia (120 kWp) in Mabalacat, Pampanga. Apart from Uratex, another upcoming project of the renewable energy company is a 180 kWp solar project for Glacier South Refrigerated Services.

“Despite efforts by the government and various private organizations, most Filipinos still don’t fully appreciate solar power technology. PV2 Energie hopes that through its projects, more companies will see the benefits of solar,” PV2 General Manager Brenda Baylon added.

The project was made possible with the support of the German Government through its KfW-DEG Up-Scaling program and the worldwide Deutsche Energie-Agentur Renewable Energy Solutions Program. Also supporting the project were the German Energy Agency and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) within the German Energy Solutions Initiative.