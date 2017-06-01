Urban living comes with on-demand concierge

There are always exciting things to see and pla­ces to be in an urban cen­ter, but modern lifestyle also comes with time-consuming chores that need to be done in a jiffy. Whether stocking up on groceries, doing the laundry, or simply enjoying a meal at the end of a long day at work, these tasks take up time, effort, and energy.

Thankfully, city dwellers can now address these challenges using an app that acts as personal concierge. Called Honestbee, this all-in-one, on-demand lifestyle platform saves time by handling chores so one can concentrate more on things that matters.

Available in nine countries and key cities including Singapore, Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Niseko, Tokyo, the platform is now in Manila. Trained grocery concierge handpicks the freshest produce at in-store prices, while looking out for expiration dates, suggesting the most suitable substitutes.

Unlike grocery store delivery services, which transport items from only one shop or inventory, Honestbee does not stockpile goods in a warehouse. Instead, it delivers the items listed on the app from chosen partner merchants such as Robinsons Supermarket, Solo Meat Group, Fresh Options Meat Shop, G-stuff, Foodsource, AWC and Boozy PH.



Subject to store operating hours, including weekends and public holidays, deliveries are done from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and within two hours from time of order, even if the items come from multiple stores.

Laundry pick-up and delivery (including dry-cleaning) is also available. Soon to start is home delivery from premium restaurants to address the demands of city dining.

The certified user-friendly app is up for download from the Apple or Play Store.