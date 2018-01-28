Urban planner seeks Cebu devt growth

CEBU CITY: “Where do we go in 2020 and beyond?”

This was one of the questions raised by urban planner Felino Palafox Jr. in his talk on Urban Planning Development in the Visayas Region held here recently.

With his goal to develop urban growth centers outside “Imperial Manila,” Palafox bats for the growth of Cebu as he detailed 10 “approaches to development.”

These approaches include architecture for humanity which focuses on “integral ecology;” green urbanism; vertical urbanism; mixed-use developments; green and sustainable architecture which focuses on “adaptive reuse and retrofit” and “Brownfield redevelopment;” inclusionary zoning; parks and open spaces; active mobility; adaptive and resilient architecture; and urban farming.

“Our cities are dying, so much traffic,” Palafox said. “We are not ready for disasters,” Palafox said.

In terms of density, he added, the Philippines should follow Hong Kong, which has 71 percent open space.

Palafox is also aiming to have 0 percent carbon neutral in Cebu by 2030.

With the “2030 challenge,” he said, there should be “zero-net energy” buildings by year 2030.

“[Cebu] should start from low-hanging fruits and better sidewalks,” according to the urban planner.

He said daily needs must be available within 400 meters.

Ebb Hinhcliffe, executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc. and Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña graced the event, which was attended by members of AmCham.