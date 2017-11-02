Urban planners’ convention set on Nov 8-9

The Philippine Institute of Environmental Planners (PIEP) will hold its 26th National Convention on November 8 to 9, 2017 at Seda Vertis North, Quezon City to raise awareness on the importance of environmental urban planning from local to national governance perspectives to a broader spectrum of decision-makers.

The two-day event carries the theme “Sustainable Cities and Communities for the Urban Century” highlights the nation’s need for sound urban planning that balances considerations for socio-political, cultural, economic and environmental issues, which should contribute to a more sustainable development.

About half of the country’s population lives in urban areas as a result of decades of real estate development.

However, concrete and steel infrastructure has distanced people from the natural world, causing problems related to health and sanitation, the threat of natural calamities such as typhoons and earthquakes remains a serious concern, while the worsening traffic situation, flooding and garbage problems continue to escalate.

Building resilient cities require sustainable urban planning—the kind that envisions and promotes ample green space, multi-modal transport system, and mixed-use development that protects cultural, historic and biodiversity resources.

Sustainable urban planning ultimately creates a balance between man-made infrastructure and the natural environment.

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista is set to deliver a keynote speech in line with “World Town Planning Day” which kicks off on November 8.

All Environmental Planner members of PIEP are encouraged to join, as well as national and local government units, agencies, non-government organizations, private enterprises, developers, architects, contractors, educators, the academe and all parties interested in creating sustainable cities and communities.